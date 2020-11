WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (pix) won the state of Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported, quoting The Associated Press.

Biden brought his Electoral College total to 248 after garnering 49.6 per cent of votes in the state.

The win gives him another state US President Donald Trump won in 2016.

It said Biden received 1,630,396 votes to Trump’s 1,609.879 -- a more than 20,000 vote margin. -Bernama