US lawmaker: Biden impeachment vote could take place in mid-September

MOSCOW: The US House of Representatives could vote to impeach President Joe Biden (pix) as early as mid-September, James Comer, the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said, reported Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said a majority of House members support investigating Biden in order to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

“I think the House will vote in September. And this is all up to (House Speaker) Kevin McCarthy... but he and I have had several conversations... I would predict that in the middle of September, we have a vote. I would predict that it passes,“ Comer said in an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster.

The lawmaker also said that the official inquiry could be useful in obtaining information from the National Archives and Records Administration and the Internal Revenue Service, which have allegedly slow-walked the investigation by postponing providing requested bank records of the Biden family.

Biden's possible use of a pseudonym to communicate with his son, Hunter, about foreign business dealings may have been precisely what prompted representatives to move forward with the investigation, Comer added.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had earlier expressed support for a vote to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden, amid reports that it could be launched without a proper vote.

He said that the information gathered by the Republican Party allows the question of Biden's impeachment to be raised.

He said that the family of the US president was involved in a “culture of corruption”.

McCarthy also stated that the investigation into the alleged involvement of the US president and his son in corrupt activities dictates the need to initiate the impeachment process. As the high-ranking congressman noted, such a procedure would expand the ability of the US legislature to gather information necessary for the investigation into the presidency. -Bernama