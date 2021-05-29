US movie theatre remove mask mandate for vaccinated people

LOS ANGELES: Masks are no longer required at the three main movie theater chains in the United States for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to updated guidelines on Friday.

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas said on their websites that movie goers who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks, and that other social-distancing measures and cleaning protocols will remain in place.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated,“ AMC said on its website, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “If you are not fully vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear a mask throughout the theater unless actively enjoying food or drinks.”

Similar updates to mask policy were made on Regal and Cinemark websites. All three chains said they would follow state and local mandates on mask wearing, which may be different from the CDC guidelines.

The changes for movie theaters come two weeks after the CDC said that fully vaccinated people need not wear masks in any setting.

Movie-going has begun ramping up in the United States after lengthy pandemic-related closures and a lack of new film releases.

Movie studios and theater chains last week launched a “big screen is back” campaign, previewing a summer filled with blockbusters including the new Fast & Furious movie and the superhero film Black Widow.

Hollywood studios are closely watching box office receipts for two major films being released this weekend - Cruella, a prequel story about the villain in 101 Dalmatians, and the thriller A Quiet Place Part II. - Reuters