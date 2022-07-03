Vietnam Airlines relaunches services to Indonesia

JAKARTA: Vietnam Airlines resumed services between Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday after months of closure because of Covid-19.

The first flight in months, coded VN631, departed from Ho Chi Min City for Jakarta at around 9.40am, with 144 passengers on board; and the return flight took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 1.50pm carrying 171 passengers.

There are now regular round trips on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Head of Vietnam Airline’s representative office in Indonesia, Nguyen Minh Toan, said there is high travel demand between Vietnam and Indonesia.

The resumption of an air route between the two countries, with three flights per week, marked a start for the carrier before it can recover the flight frequency to seven per week like pre-pandemic. - Bernama