Vietnam earns over US$2 billion from coffee exports in h1 2023

HANOI: Coffee is an export highlight of Vietnam’s agricultural products in the first half of 2023, generating US$2 billion in export revenue in the period, the General Department of Customs has announced.

According to the department’s statistics, as of June 15, the country exported 934,900 tonnes of coffee, down 3.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2022 with export prices increasing by nearly US$2 per tonnes.

The sector has been listed in “one-billion-USD” club since 2010 and reached its peak of US$4.056 billion in 2022, according to Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnamese coffee has been present in 38 markets worldwide, of which it enjoys an export turnover of over US$10 million in 25 markets and more than US$100 million in six traditional ones.

If export turnover reaches about US$360 million a month from now until end of this year, the sector will set a new record of US$4.5 billion this year, an increase of 10.9 per cent compared to 2022.

To reach the target, the sector needs to implement several measures, including boosting production, expanding coffee growing area and increasing the ratio of processed coffee in order to increase export value.-Bernama