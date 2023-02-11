WHO chief calls for full medical, fuel aid access to Gaza ‘NOW’

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief on Wednesday called for a full medical and fuel aid access to the Gaza Strip.

“No words can describe our concern for the patients who have just lost the only possibility to receive lifesaving cancer treatment or palliative care,“ Anadolu Agency reported Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“I urge and I plead - for full medical and fuel aid access NOW! The more we wait, the more we put these fragile lives at risk,“ Tedros said.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only public hospital for cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, went out of service due to Israeli attacks and fuel shortage, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday.

“As of today, the hospital is out of service, as a result of the shortage of fuel and the several attacks that affected the facility. This is the only public hospital for cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, and now dozens of cancer patients’ lives are at serious risk,“ the MSF said on X.

It said that Israeli authorities continue to prevent the entry of fuel into Gaza, which is essential for powering hospitals, adding that hospitals and healthcare facilities are also being attacked during this “horrific onslaught.”

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 8,796 Palestinians and injuring more than 22,000 others since Oct 7.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.-Bernama-AA