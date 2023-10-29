Without connectivity in Gaza, bread aid ‘no longer guaranteed’: UN Food Agency

GENEVA: The knockout of telephone and internet access in Gaza means that even bread is not guaranteed, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned Saturday.

“Without connectivity in Gaza, we cannot reach WFP staff, bakeries, shops. This means that EVEN the daily piece of bread families desperately need is no longer a guarantee,“ Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted Corinne Fleischer, the agency’s regional director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe on X.

“We need connectivity, fuel and increased safe passage to prevent families from starving. We need it NOW,“ wrote Fleischer.

She underlined that only two bakeries are left operating out of 23.

“For 2.4 million people in Gaza to be able to eat what they need every day 100 trucks need to pass the border everyday just for food,“ she said.

The Israeli army on Friday widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which international aid agencies said they lost contact with staff in Gaza after Israel knocked out internet and communications.

At least 7,703 Palestinians have been killed. Some 70 per cent of the Palestinian deaths are women and children, according to official figures.

The death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are grappling with shortages of food, water and medicine due to Israel’s massive air bombardment and total blockade of the enclave.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly called for an immediate humanitarian truce, with 120 states voting for a resolution put forward by Jordan.

Israel, however, rejected the resolution.-Bernama-Anadolu.