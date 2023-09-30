Zelensky announces pact to expand Ukrainian weapons industry

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the establishment of what he called the Defence Industries Alliance to manufacturer weapons in the country on Saturday, reported German news agency (dpa).

Zelensky, who organised a forum for the international defence industry in Kyiv, said that the development of a modern defence industry in Ukraine is a top priority for the country. He said the goal is to make Ukraine one of the world’s largest arms producers.

Ukraine has been battling a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022. It has heavily relied on weapons supplied by Western supporters, but hopes to dramatically increase the production of defence equipment in the country.

Zelensky said in a post on social media that the country plans to produce rockets, drones and artillery shells in cooperation with leading international companies.

“Ukraine is ready to offer special conditions to companies willing to develop defence production together with our country,“ Zelensky said, including with a special defence fund in addition to state defence spending.

The new alliance will be based on a declaration that has already been signed by 13 leading arms manufacturers, with more welcome to join, Zelensky said in a post on social media.-Bernama