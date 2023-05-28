Zelenskyy proposes to impose sectoral sanctions against Iran for period of 50 years

MOSCOW: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a draft decree to the parliament, proposing to impose comprehensive sectoral sanctions against Iran for a period of 50 years, reported Sputnik.

“To impose sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of 50 years,“ the draft decree read.

The document proposes a complete ban on trade operations with Iran, and transit of its resources via the Ukrainian territory as well as measures prohibiting Iranian citizens from withdrawing their capital from Ukraine. The draft decree also provides for a ban on the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights.

Under the document, Ukraine’s cabinet, central bank, foreign intelligence service, and security service are responsible for the implementation of sanctions.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against 51 Russian citizens, as well as against 220 Russian companies and organisations of Russia and other European states.

In March, the Ukrainian president imposed sanctions on 141 legal entities from Russia and Iran for a period of 10 years.-Bernama