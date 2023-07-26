AirAsia X seat capacity in Q2 surges over 26 times year-on-year

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia X Bhd’s seat capacity in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q2’23) surged by more than 26 times year-on-year (y-o-y) to 818,422 seats flown as additional aircraft were brought into service and networks enhanced.

Compared with the preceding quarter, seat capacity grew 30%.

The company also saw significant operational improvement across all other key metrics in the quarter, achieving a Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 76%, up by 47 percentage points y-o-y.

Over the past 12 months, AirAsia X’s operations have normalised, reporting remarkable growth of 25 times higher y-o-y in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) capacity to achieve 3,509 million.

Additionally, the number of passengers carried totalled 621,984 in Q2’23, indicating a surge of 70 times y-o-y. On a quarterly basis, the number of passengers carried increased by 23% against the preceding quarter, slightly surpassing the 21% increase in ASK capacity for the same period.

During the quarter under review, AirAsia X launched flights to Bangkok, Beijing and the Gold Coast, on top of ramping up its frequency to fly daily (seven times weekly) to Sydney, between Sydney and Auckland, to Melbourne and Osaka, to meet improved consumer demand. Across its network, AirAsia X continues to see stellar performance of over 85% PLF for two of its core routes, namely Tokyo and Taipei.

Of its associates performance, AirAsia X Thailand carried a total of 311,337 passengers, an increase of over 28 times y-o-y, while ASK capacity grew by 44 times y-o-y to 1,805 million in Q2’23.

In April 2023, AirAsia X Thailand launched flights to Shanghai, and increased flight frequency for Tokyo to 14 times weekly as medium-haul low-cost travel demand continues to grow.

AirAsia X’s total fleet size stood at 17 A330s as of the end of June 2023, with 11 aircraft now activated and operational, while AirAsia X Thailand’s total fleet size remained at eight A330s, with five aircraft activated and operational.