AME Elite building high-performance factory for global EMS provider Enics

PETALING JAYA: AME Elite Consortium Bhd is constructing a new 10,000 sq m high-performance factory for global EMS provider Enics AG (Enics), the company’s first manufacturing site in Southeast Asia.

The new high-volume manufacturing facility, to be situated at AME’s i-Park@Senai Airport City industrial park (pix), would be Enics’ eighth manufacturing site globally, complementing its existing sites in Europe and China.

AME Elite group managing director Kelvin Lee Chai said the deal was made during the movement control order, which underscores he urgent need by foreign industrial and manufacturing companies to actively diversify their supply chains to include Southeast Asia.

“Welcoming a global player like Enics into our i-Park validates our value proposition as a full-service industrial park provider, and Malaysia’s position as a favoured foreign direct investment destination for international players.

“We are committed to meeting Enics’ expedited requirements to start up production in early-2021. Our comprehensive end-to-end in-house capabilities, such as project design and construction prowess including using industrialised building systems, enable us to deliver within the short timeline while maintaining the highest quality,” he said.

Enics, headquartered in Switzerland, is one of the largest EMS providers in the world in the industrial electronics segment, and a partner of choice for professional electronics in the fields of energy, industrial automation, transportation, building automation and instrumentation.

AME targets to complete the construction of the new custom-built facility in an expedited timeframe, to be delivered to Enics by the beginning of 2021.