BCorp’s Country Farms secures right to distribute Holista Colltech’s products

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has acquired the exclusive distribution rights for Australian Stock Exchange-listed Holista Colltech Ltd’s products via its subsidiary, Country Farms Sdn Bhd, which produces and supplies organic and healthy food.

Under the agreement, the group will hold exclusive rights for Holista Colltech’s low-glycaemic index (low-GI) premix for flour products, sugar reduction technology, plant-based meat products and dietary supplements in the markets that Berjaya or its associate operates in.

Holista Colltech’s products will join Country Farms’ portfolio which includes the plant-based range of Beyond Meat. Subsequently the subsidiary will distribute the product to the Berjaya Group which also operates a range of vegan shops.

The Australian company has started to develop a range of low-GI white sandwich rolls, croissants, and ciabatta for Starbucks outlets in Malaysia.

Country Farms’ managing director, Louis Kho, stated that the group is thrilled to collaborate and develop a range of science-based everyday food and diet solutions for consumers with Holista Colltech.

He said it aims to make healthy keto-dietary alternatives accessible to the masses in a more affordable way.

“I’m especially excited about this meaningful endeavour to empower more consumers as they seek out the nutritional benefits and better-for-you options that will inspire positive choices for both people and planet,” he said in a statement.

On the partnership, Holista Colltech’s founder and CEO, Datuk Rajen Manicka, said he is excited to partner with BCorp to offer Malaysians a range of healthy foods.

“Malaysians are increasingly conscious about the origins and contents of what they consume. This partnership with Country Farms addresses this need as we will source and develop only natural foods which have been proven to improve human health,” he added.