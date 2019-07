PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has denied that its executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan will fly to Japan early next month to sign a distributorship agreement with Suzuki Motor Corp.

“BCorp wishes to clarify that this statement is not true at all. The board of directors of BCorp is also not aware of and has not deliberated on the arrangement,” BCorp said in a statement today.

A local English daily reported that Berjaya group will bring back Suzuki brand, which exited the Malaysian market three years ago.

Suzuki was last represented in Malaysia by DRB-Hicom Bhd through a joint venture Suzuki Malaysia Automobile Sdn Bhd.