Bumi Armada refinances RM2.73b corporate debt

KUALA LUMPUR: Bumi Armada Bhd has refinanced its unsecured term loans of US$380 million (RM1.57 billion) and revolving credit facilities of US$280 million (RM1.16 billion) into a single facility consisting of Tranche 1 facility of US$260 million (RM1.07 billion) and Tranche 2 facility of US$400 million (RM1.65 billion).

The offshore energy facilities and services provider said the loans will be repayable over two and five years respectively, from the closing date of the facility agreement. The closing of the facility agreement is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent which are procedural in nature.

Commenting on the refinancing, Bumi Armada executive director and CEO Leon Harland said the refinancing of the short-term corporate debt alleviates one of the group’s main current exposures.

“The new facility better aligns the corporate debt profile with the cash flow profile of the group’s main floating production & operation (FPO) business,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the group must now focus on maximising its revenue while continuing to manage its operational costs, as well as to find additional value via asset monetisation or other structural improvements.

“As part of this, the offshore marine services assets together with certain FPO vessels which are idle will be disposed of assuming commercially acceptable sale terms can be obtained. Surplus funds from operations and part of the proceeds from certain strategic initiatives including monetisation of assets and new project financing will be used to repay the loans.”

Bumi Armada also noted that as the facility is a long-term borrowing and is used to refinance existing term loans and revolving credit facilities which were due, the interest rate has increased.

“The additional interest expense for financial year ending Dec 31 is estimated to be approximately RM40 million.”