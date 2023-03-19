Bursa Malaysia CEO misrepresented on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has identified several Facebook pages that have misrepresented its chief executive officer, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

“The exchange would like to reiterate that these Facebook pages have no relation to Muhamad Umar nor the exchange and measures are being taken to remove them,” it said in a statement today.

Bursa Malaysia has urged the public to be wary and alert of investment or phishing scams, while not forgetting to verify any web link or invitation to participate in any scheme.

Recent scams that have been identified are listed on https://bursaacademy.bursamarketplace.com/en/investor-alert - Bernama