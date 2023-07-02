Chevron Malaysia names new country chairman

PETALING JAYA: Chevron Malaysia Ltd, which markets the Caltex retail brand in Malaysia, has appointed Dean Gilbert (pic) as their new country chairman and will serve this role as part of his capacity as general manager, of international products Southeast Asia, where he is responsible for the commercial and retail sales and marketing of Caltex fuels and lubricants products in Malaysia.

He is also accountable for driving enterprise value across the fuels supply chain and leading Chevron’s strategy in energy transition in building a lower carbon future in Malaysia.

Gilbert was previously the general manager of marketing and sales support in Singapore, where he was instrumental in strengthening the Caltex brand's overall customer experience from the forecourt and non-fuel offerings to launching CaltexGO, one of the first mobile payment solutions for service stations in Asia and expanding new market segments to customers such as in the e-hailing service sector.

Gilbert said,” Malaysia continues to offer growth opportunities for Chevron, and my initial focus will be to drive value-added offerings to enhance the customer experience for our existing and new Caltex customers. I also look forward to partnering with local enterprises to strengthen our Caltex retail network and further economic growth for our Malaysian business partners.”