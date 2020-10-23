CIMB’s repayment assistance approvals reach RM10b

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd’s repayment assistance programme approvals amounted to over RM10 billion as at mid-October for more than 60,000 applications from both individual and SME customers.

The bank said its repayment assistance programme continues to be made available, to allow sufficient time for CIMB customers to apply. This is especially for those who have been affected by the resurgence of the pandemic and enhanced movement control order, but have yet to come forward to discuss with the bank.

The bank has processed and approved close to 100% of repayment assistance applications from both individual and SME customers.

Currently, around 85% of its customer base have resumed repayment of their financing as scheduled, from Oct 1, 2020, while the remaining 15% comprise of customers who have taken up the repayment assistance as well as others who are still negotiating restructuring terms with CIMB.

“The bank stands ready to assist customers during this period and urges customers who are in need of financial assistance to get in touch with the bank. Over the past month, CIMB has been actively sending out letters and emails to affected borrowers who have not contacted CIMB to inform them of the types of extended financial support available. Customers can be assured that any financial assistance taken will not impact their Central Credit Reference Information System status,” the bank said.

CIMB remains committed to ensure it meets the needs of customers and has ensured continued banking services through its branches and online banking platforms throughout this period.