PETALING JAYA: Coastal Contracts Bhd has secured contracts for four units of low-end vessels for an aggregate value of approximately RM17 million.

The contracts were awarded through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Pleasant Engineering Sdn Bhd and Coastal International Marine Inc, according to its filing with the stock exchange.

Coastal expects the revenue stream from the latest contracts to contribute positively to its top and bottom line performance for the financial year ending June 30, 2020.