Gas Malaysia unrolls special reliefs for customers

PETALING JAYA: Gas Malaysia Bhd has announced special relief measures for its low cost residential customer and government hospitals to alleviate their burdens due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the movement control order (MCO).

Its CEO, Ahmad Hashimi Abdul Manap commented that the outbreak is unprecedented and the group is conscious of the challenges faced by its customers.

“These measures are designed to help ease the monthly gas charges and provide better flexibility for our customers, in navigating this trying period due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a press release.

Gas Malaysia said low cost residential customers will get a total rebate of RM100 per customer for six months for gas consumed between April to September 2020, which will benefit about 4,000 customers overall.

It clarified that meter reading and bill issuance during this period will be temporarily halted for customers under this category. However, the meter readings conducted in October, will take into account the rebate offered and it will be reflected in its customers’ bill accordingly.

As for its customers in the retail commercial and hotels category, Gas Malaysia said that it will temporarily halt meter reading and issuance of bills from April to June 2020.

Subsequently, a meter reading will be conducted in July and will be based on the actual units of gas consumed during that period.

The utility company pointed out that the measure will enable its retail customers and hotels to better manage their financial situation during this difficult time.

In addition, in recognition of the sacrifices made by healthcare frontliners, Gas Malaysia said it will be waiving gas charges for all government hospitals that consume its natural gas, for a period of six months from April to September 2020.