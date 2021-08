PETALING JAYA: The International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) 2020 World Landscape Architects Summit and the 57th IFLA World Congress will take place virtually from Aug 18 to 22, via live-streaming from George Town, Penang.

The IFLA2020 World Congress is jointly organised by the Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (ILAM), the IFLA and National Landscape Department, Ministry of Housing and Local Government of Malaysia. It is the platform where regional delegates share issues, ideas, and inspiration to ensure the landscape architecture profession is ready to face society, environment, and urban living requirements for the next 10 years.

There will be 50 booths in the IFLA2020 Congress Gallery that offer a virtual exhibition experience and opportunities for local and foreign companies to showcase their diverse range of services and products related to the landscape architecture and built-environment industries.

The five-day IFLA2020 Congress is expected to attract 2,500 participants from across the globe with more than 120 on-demand video contents.

The congress theme “Future Tense” is supported with four sub-themes, namely:

Finite Resources

As the world’s population is growing at a startling rate, our limited landscape and natural resources are diminishing fast. This topic elaborates on how the planning and design of our landscape spaces can sustain these finite resources for better living conditions and the environment.

Homogenous Culture and Diverse Population

Globalisation, and the advancement of the transportation system and connectivity render our cities’ population more diverse in ethnicity, religion, nationality, ability and thinking. And landscape spaces are usually “public” in nature, so how could the planning and designing of our landscape spaces cater to these diverse demands, needs and preferences.

Transient Living

Ideas, inspiration, and technology in advancing the Internet of Things (IoT) has changed many aspects of our lives. The way we work, communicate, socialise, and play are different from the past decades. These issues are debated and looked for solutions on how landscape can coexist or complement this transient living environment where IoT is an integral part of our day-to-day life, now and future.

Natural Disaster

This congress shares how landscape architecture practice helps reduce natural disaster occurrences through new methods, approaches, techniques, and skills.

The lessons from this pandemic will profoundly impact the future of design, cities, public spaces, and infrastructure. The post-pandemic landscape architecture will require the government to invest in public works and public infrastructure. The government will embark on the idea of going local, doing more with less, and accommodating a variety of bigger spaces that act as urban retreats or parks and natural areas around cities.