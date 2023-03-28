Jaguar I-PACE makes debut in Malaysian EV market

PETALING JAYA: Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia today officially launched the Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar’s first premium all-electric performance sports utility vehicle (SUV), in the Malaysian EV market.
Sime Darby Motors, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau managing director Jeffrey Gan said that the company continues to support Malaysia’s progress towards low carbon mobility by expanding its portfolio of electric vehicles.
“The Jaguar I-PACE is a true innovation and we are confident that this world-class premium SUV will be well received by the market as Malaysians continue to move towards EV adoption,” he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia managing director Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz said the car model redefines the EV SUV segment and caters to Malaysia’s growing appetite for EV.
Equipped with a 90kWh battery, the I-PACE has a certified Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure range of up to 470km. It has the ability to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and a 400m sprint in 12.4 seconds as well as a wading depth rating of 500mm.
In 2014, Sime Darby Motors entered into a joint venture with Sisma Auto Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of Jaguar and obtained sole distributorship rights for both Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Malaysia.
