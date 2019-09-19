KAB bags energy performance contract for mall

PETALING JAYA: Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd’s (KAB) wholly owned subsidiary KAB Technologies Sdn Bhd (KABT) has entered into an agreement with Foremost Wealth Management Sdn Bhd (FWM) for an energy performance contract via chiller optimisation for Bandar Mahkota Cheras Mall.

Foremost is principally engaged in property development and investment.

KABT will install and complete the installation of the goods, materials, apparatus, facilities and equipment at the premises within six months. It will carry out the testing and commissioning of the equipment.

KABT will also carry out the data collection of the energy savings achieved; and prepare and deliver a benchmarking report according to energy savings and consumption to FWM. In addition, KABT will operate and maintain the equipment at its own costs and expenses within a period of six years commencing from the date of first payment.

Foremost may engage KABT to provide maintenance services of the equipment at the costs and expenses of Foremost after the expiry of the term.

“This is an expansionary strategy for KAB to establish a steady stream of recurring revenue to the group through its subsidiary KABT that specialises in energy efficiency. This allows the group to offer a more diverse range of services,“ the group said in a stock exchange filing.