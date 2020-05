PETALING JAYA: Key Alliance Group Bhd recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Key Alliance Sdn Bhd, received full power of attorney and appointed as local representative of South Korea’s ITDF Co Ltd for the registration, promotion, marketing and sales and distribution of Wells Bio Inc's Care Gene Covid-19 real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kit.

The power of attorney gives Key Alliance full authority to begin engaging the relevant regulators and authorities in Malaysia to register the PCR Test kit for import, marketing and sales and distribution locally.

Key Alliance managing director said currently there are a shortage of the RT-PCR test kits globally.

“Any additional supply of the test kits will definitely improve the quantum of testing in our public healthcare system, which is currently focused on specific high-risk groups and those who have contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases in suspected clusters and enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas, as well as our citizens after returning from overseas.”

These test kits can also help individuals who are not classified as high-risk group by our public healthcare system, but wish to be tested in the private hospitals and labs,” he said.