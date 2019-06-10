Kim Loong reports fire incident at palm oil mill in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Kim Loong Resources Bhd reported a fire incident at its palm oil mill in Kota Tinggi, Johor yesterday midnight.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said that the fire has since been put out and no one was injured in the incident.

It said that it is in the midst of investigating the cause of the fire and damage to the processing equipment and normal operation of the mill will be temporarily disrupted for at least two weeks.

“We are assessing the financial impact on the company and will make an immediate announcement once determined,” it added.