KL Eco City is now a Multimedia Super Corridor Cybercentre

PETALING JAYA: Mercu 2, a corporate office tower within KL Eco City (KLEC), has been awarded Designated Premises for MSC Cybercentre status by Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC), thus making the entire KLEC (pix) a Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) Cybercentre.

The MSC Cybercentre status is awarded to cities, townships, or large building complexes for providing dedicated and specialised industry areas for MSC status companies or Information and Communications Technology (ICT)-facilitated businesses to locate their operations.

The executive vice president of KLEC developer SP Setia Bhd, Tony Ling, said the status is an added boost for businesses and corporations who are looking for office spaces that are in-line with their business strategy of digitalisation.

“This latest status and the additional benefits will offer our tenants more networking opportunities and business enhancements to further their organisation’s objectives and partnerships, giving them a competitive edge to compete globally,” Ling said.

The MSC Malaysia Bill of Guarantees will entitle qualified entities a set of incentives, rights and privileges. It includes financial incentives, allowance in employing foreign knowledge workers in ICT/IT-related fields, freedom of ownership, freedom to source capital globally, ability to tender Malaysia ICT or IT infrastructure contracts and access to the MDEC’s One-Stop-Centre for ICT or IT-related solutions, among others.

As one of the few transit-oriented integrated & mixed-used development in the country, the MSC status is expected to make KLEC a highly sought-after address. Located between Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur in Bangsar, KLEC was founded based on the pillars of integration, connectivity and sustainability. Directly connected to an LRT-KTM integrated rail hub and Mid Valley City, this city-within-a-city comprises prime commercial office towers, retail outlets, luxury residential towers and a chic business class hotel. Its estimated gross development value is RM7 billion.

The accolades that KLEC has garnered include the FIABCI Malaysia Property Awards, World Gold Award at FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2020, BCA Green Mark Awards, Malaysia Landscape Architecture Awards and StarProperty.my Awards.