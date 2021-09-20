MAHB, Maxis to co-create M’sia’s first 5G digital airport

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has entered into a partnership with Maxis Bhd to co-develop a digital transformation roadmap for smart airport operations.

Maxis will be managing the WiFi and 5G-related network services and solutions at both terminals of KL International Airport (KLIA). In the future, Maxis will also be developing 5G-enabled digital solutions for MAHB’s airport tenants and passengers.

MAHB’s group-wide digitalisation initiatives transformation journey started in 2018. Since then, the airport operator has ramped up efforts to put in place the technological foundation that would enable the implementation of these initiatives.

The availability of 5G-related network services and solutions at the airport by Maxis will facilitate and enhance the digital transformation of KLIA’s (including klia2) ecosystem in all aspects including connectivity and development of smart solutions.

The smart Wi-Fi infrastructure is a holistic solution with in-built capabilities such as data analytics, where airport retailers can tap into this resource to better understand customer behaviour and provide insights to capitalise on omnichannel marketing and ensure a seamless sales experience.

MAHB and Maxis will be jointly developing smart retail and smart travel and tourism solutions which includes a “tourist hub” platform for passengers to have centralised access to travel guides, promotions, and offers. The long-term goal is to create a converged digital ecosystem of MAHB’s existing solutions and new ones developed by Maxis to truly transform the airports with a “passenger first” experience.

MAHB group CEO Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said it hoped this partnership would be able to transform the airports to smart airports.

“5G will be the catalyst for connecting us to new business and economic opportunities. The deployment of 5G will strengthen the foundation for enabling new technologies and digitalisation of our airport operations. It will also help us to create a new, smart travel experience for the passengers. With this partnership, both parties will co-create 5G use cases and solutions for smart travel and tourism, as well as for smart retail and smart security,” he said.

Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut said 5G would potential and possibilities for an elevated customer experience.

“Airports have evolved from being a transit hub into a destination for an end-to-end travel experience. While we await the skies to fully reopen, we are eager to start work with MAHB to enhance their connectivity experience and services to its visitors and passengers,“ he said.