Naza TTDI celebrates 50th anniversary, unveils ‘Harmony of Living’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Property developer Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with the launch of its “Harmony of Living” Campaign, offering prizes worth more than RM500,000 including a Mercedes Benz EQA 250 and Suzuki Swift Sport.

As part of the campaign, the company announced a series of three lucky draws for purchasers of its properties. The lucky draws are open to buyers of units in selected projects, namely, MET1 Residences, Sentralis Sovo, Plaza TTDI, TTDI Ascencia, Trio Permai – Soho, Trio Permai – Shop, Trio Permai – Retail, and TTDI Za’aba.

The lucky draws will be carried out three times, one in May, another in July and a grand lucky draw in August.

The campaign will run until July 2023 and will include social media challenges and contests, and events that promote a healthy lifestyle such as cycling and jungle trekking events to reward its customers and stakeholders for their support.

The campaign was announced by Naza TTDI chairman Datuk Jasmy Ismail during Naza TTDI Media Appreciation Night recently. Also present was Naza TTDI CEO Daniel Lim.

The event also saw the unveiling of Naza TTDI’s anniversary logo and theme – Harmony of Living – which Jasmy said reflects the quality, balanced, community and sustainable-living aspects in all its offerings to its customers.

Jasmy said, “Our 50th anniversary is a milestone for Naza TTDI. Along with the many opportunities, we had our fair share of challenges. However, we remain steadfast in our focus on delivering residential and commercial units that emphasise on maximising value, innovation, and quality.”

Throughout its 50-year journey since its establishment in 1973, Naza TTDI has contributed to the growth of communities in the Greater Klang Valley through its developments and projects.

The company’s townships and projects include TTDI, TTDI Alam Impian Platinum Park and MITEC. Besides premium developments, the company also develops medium- and low-cost housing. It has delivered over 25,000 residential and commercial units that revolves around the components of live, work, learn and play.

“As we celebrate our golden jubilee this year, we will continue to build on our achievements in delivering townships, as well as premium and landmark projects,” said Jasmy.