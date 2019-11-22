Number of private sector jobs increases to 8.7 million in Q3

PETALING JAYA: The number of jobs in the private sector has risen to 8.7 million in the third quarter this year, compared to 8.5 million at the same time last year, according to a statement released by the Department of Statistics this morning.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the rate of filled jobs was 97.7%, recording 8.4 million jobs in 3Q19 from 8.3 million in 3Q18.

“Meanwhile, the vacancies rate was 2.3%, which accounted for 203,000 job vacancies, from 195,000 in 3Q18. This quarter observed 28,000 jobs created year-on-year from 22,000 jobs within the private sector.”

In terms of the distribution of jobs by skill category, Mohd Uzir noted that jobs in the semi-skilled category went up by 83,000 to 5.4 million jobs, registering a share of 62.4% of total jobs.

“The rate of filled jobs was 98% while the vacancies rate was 2%. Jobs created in this category accounted for 52.5% this quarter, with 15,000 jobs created.”

In terms of economic sectors, 51.7% of the jobs were in the services sector, followed by 26.4% in the manufacturing sector and another 15.2% in the construction sector.

In addition, 5.7% of jobs were in agriculture while the remaining 1% were in mining & quarrying sectors, the statement said.

On the contrary, job vacancies were concentrated in the manufacturing sector with a share of 55.7% while the services sector was 20.3%.

In the meantime, 48.1% of jobs created this quarter was in the services sector, followed by manufacturing (21.2%) and construction (18.6%).

Meanwhile, jobs in the skilled category rose by 42,000 year-on-year to 2.1 million jobs, representing 24.5% of the overall jobs.

The rate of filled jobs was 97.5% while the vacancies rate was 2.5%. A total of 10,000 jobs were created in the skilled category, recording a share of 36.9%

“On the other hand, jobs in the low-skilled category dropped by 3,000 to 1.1 million jobs, with a share of 13.1%. The rate of filled jobs was 96.3%, while the rate of vacancies was 3.7%.

“The share of jobs created in this category was 10.6% with 3,000 jobs created.”