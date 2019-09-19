PUC’s unit inks MoU for unmanned supermarket venture

KUALA LUMPUR: PUC Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary PUC Ventures Sdn Bhd (PUCV) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with technology firm Smuzcity Bhd to expand its online-to-offline (O2O) strategy.

PUC told Bursa Malaysia that the first official Jingdong Unmanned Technology enabled store in Quill City Mall, Kuala Lumpur, will display and sell products from China and Asean via the O2O model.

Smuzcity, which focuses on Internet of Things and O2O solution, is the first official partner of JD Logistic Group (JDLG) assigned by JDLG’s logistics innovation lab known as Jingdong Logistics Group X Department (JDX) in conducting the “Jingdong X Unmanned Business” project business development, business negotiation, and business landing work for Malaysia.

Leveraging on JDX smart technologies for O2O business, PUC and Smuzcity will set up a new joint venture entity (JV entity) for the Jingdong Unmanned Supermarket Project under Presto O2O initiatives.

Both parties also agree to jointly develop the JV entity and expand the footprint across Southeast Asia cities in the next three years.

The MoU will be effective for 12 months or until the execution of the definitive agreements, whichever comes first.

PUC group managing director and CEO Cheong Chia Chou said users could soon indulge in the future of retail shopping experience with cutting-edge technologies.

“Shoppers will only need to scan a QR code to enter the unmanned store, pick their favourite products off the shelves, and walk out from the store. The product payment will then be charged to their account accordingly.”

“We are delighted to bring such a unique and effortless shopping experience to our Malaysian shoppers. The partnership will allow us to market and sell JDX products on Presto and to further strengthen the company’s O2O services, which will mostly benefit Presto users. The partnership will further see PUC setting up Presto O2O company that reiterates the group’s digital vision to further solidify Presto’s ecosystem,” he added.