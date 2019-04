PETALING JAYA: SaigonBank Berjaya Securities JSC (SBBS) and Thailand’s KT ZMICO Securities Co Ltd (KTZ) are teaming up to provide corporate advisory services to clients from partner countries.

The collaboration between SBBS and KTZ will provide in-depth corporate services to clients from both countries as well as other countries in the Asean region where their businesses are present.

SBBS is a licensed securities company in Vietnam and is a joint venture between Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd with local Vietnamese partners.

The corporate advisory services to be offered to the companies’ clients include primary market/investment banking, secondary markets and other related services such as cross-border securities brokerage and strategic partnership.

“The objective is to widen the area of business opportunities to allow not only single entry but bilateral entry via Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos. In addition, clients from these countries whom have invested outside of their home countries are better served with the presence of both SBBS and KTZ,” SBBS said in a statement.

The collaboration is expected to result in synergy between the two companies via their strengths in retail brokerage and investment banking experience, while extending services to their clients in the region.

SBBS CEO Josephine Yei Pheck Joo and KTZ chief investment banking officer Wirach Morakotkarn opined that the business borders should not be contained within the existing country.

According to them, the two businesses should capitalise on each other’s presence to widen business borders, using local presence and knowledge to better serve existing clients as well as build its network and branding.

“We are very excited to see the progress and this collaboration marks another great move in the milestones as we are combining both companies’ strengths in talents and resources to give a more comprehensive experience and range of services while reducing competition and cost,” they said in a statement.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding in Saigon last week.