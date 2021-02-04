Solarvest inks MoUs to obtain inverters from Huawei and Sungrow

PETALING JAYA: Solarvest Holdings Bhd has entered into memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd to obtain inverters.

Huawei is a foremost supplier supplying solar inverter globally, while Sungrow is a prominent supplier of solar inverters in China.

Under the MoUs, the group will be committing to a cumulative order capacity of about 200MW of solar inverters from Huawei and Sungrow, to boost its competitiveness and quality of its services.

Solarvest group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said he believes it is timely for the group to expand its inventories in view of the surge in solar energy demand.

“The new capacity will fuel and accelerate our speed to market as we are aggressively increasing our market share. Engaging with top tier industry players will drive us forward in the race and further enhance our proposition,” he said.

Solarvest expects uptake and demand for solar energy to remain robust as businesses are intensifying their environmental, social and governance efforts.

“The growing tide of sustainable investments further drives the need for corporate leaders to accelerate its adoption in renewable energy. With the rollout of LSS@Mentari and the NEM 3.0 programme, injecting approximately 1,000MW and 500MW fresh new quotas in 2021, the solar industry is set to experience a busy year ahead,” Chong said.

Previously, Solarvest subscribed to 200MW capacity of artificial intelligence-powered energy management solutions for solar assets via its collaboration with Envision Digital International Pte Ltd.

Chong said the group is looking forward to get more large-scale solar projects on board this year.