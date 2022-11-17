UMW Group vehicle delivery up 4% to 35,130 in October

KUALA LUMPUR: The UMW Group’s automotive sales improved in October 2022 as both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW’s associate company, Perodua, delivered 35,130 units in October 2022, 4% higher than the 33,859 units registered in September 2022.

In a statement on Nov 17, the group said that the higher sales were recorded as both companies continued to fulfil their encouraging outstanding bookings.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said the group expects the sales momentum to continue especially in the last two months of the year driven by the year-end promotions.

“Supported by the encouraging bookings and improving supply chain, both companies will continue to ramp up production to hasten delivery. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we are confident of achieving our sales targets for the year,” he said.

For the first ten months of 2022, the UMW Group delivered a total of 302,356 units, 50% higher than the 201,569 units registered in the corresponding period of 2021 which was affected by the implementation of the full movement control order (FMCO) from June 1 to Aug 15, 2021.

UMWT achieved its highest sales for 2022 with the delivery of 9,281 units in October 2022, a marginal rise versus 9,233 units registered in September 2022.

Year-to-date October 2022, UMWT registered 80,153 units, a 47% growth versus the 54,618 units registered in the corresponding period of 2021.

UMWT launched Toyota Veloz on Oct 18 and garnered over 7,000 bookings to-date.

Strong sales momentum also continued in Perodua with the registration of 25,849 units in October 2022, five% higher than the 24,626 units registered in September 2022.

The top three Perodua models sold in October were the Bezza, followed by Myvi and Axia.

Perodua’s sales surged by 51% to 222,203 units in the first 10 months of 2022 versus 146,951 units registered in the corresponding period in 2021.

Perodua is on track to achieve its sales target of 247,800 units for 2022. - Bernama