You may want to switch careers and jump ship because a new role seems to offer better opportunities and rewards. As tempting as it may be, there is a chance that it might be a bargain you aren’t ready for.

If you don’t want to be caught in a deeper rut, go through the list below to figure out if you’re leaving for the right or wrong reasons before handing in your resignation letter.

It didn’t make you famous or rich

These days, being a popular content creator or a startup founder seems like a glamorous thing to do. It is very easy to look at other people and be envious of their jet setting lifestyle and work perks.

Whether you like it or not, the truth is not everyone will get famous or reach that level of wealth. It’s best to be pragmatic and work on your goals and maybe you’ll get close to that level of comfort. You’ve got to put in the work to reap the benefits.

You’re afraid of the added responsibilities

It’s tempting to flee when you’re afraid of the added responsibilities and feel that you’re not knowledgeable enough to do it.

Leaving the job isn’t the answer because you might face the same issues in another role.

To manage this, you’ll have to fight the impostor syndrome and get to work. If you feel you’re out of your league, take the time to learn new skills and seek help from others such as your colleagues or friends. You’ll be glad that you stuck around and handled it like a champ.

You’re chasing a bigger paycheck

Are you tempted to jump just because the other role offers a bigger paycheck? Before making the jump, make sure it’s a job that you don’t mind doing day in and out.

Stop comparing what you don’t have and focus on what you can do more for yourself. You stand a better chance to succeed if you put in the time to master your skills and the rewards will soon follow.

You want a flexible schedule but...

You have not proven yourself to be a reliable employee, or you have not discussed the situation with your superiors. Before changing jobs, speak to your supervisor to see if the company can accommodate your needs and schedule.

If you haven’t been a reliable employee, your chances of getting a flexible schedule are very slim. Perhaps it’s something that you need to work on and improve too.

You received criticism for your work

It may be disheartening to receive criticism for your work but before you do anything rash, sit and think whether the feedback is constructive.

Getting constructive feedback is an opportunity to fix your mistakes now rather than later. Seeing that you haven’t been fired, you’re given an opportunity to do better.