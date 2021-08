Has the thought of resigning crossed your mind? You might have been thinking about it for a while, but you aren’t sure if you’re leaving for the right reasons.

You’re not alone in this because it happens to everyone around the world. Before you make any final decisions, have a look at the list below and it might help you figure out whether it’s better to stay – or to seek better opportunities.

The work environment is toxic

The older generation likes to blame the younger generation, especially millennials, for being soft. In actual fact, the younger generation is just calling out abuse in the workplace as it is.

Verbal and emotional abuse, bullying and acts of intimidation whether through shouting or humiliation aren’t professional behaviours.

For example, a superior or colleague who does not have your back and who will gleefully throw you under the bus at every opportunity makes for an extremely toxic work environment.

Maybe it’s time to look for a job where the bosses and fellow colleagues appreciate you.

You feel undervalued in your current role

You may be able to perform well and do good work without much appreciation, but it’ll slowly eat away at your soul.

Whether we like it or not, everyone thrives on being appreciated, and it feels nice to be acknowledged for the work you put in together with your colleagues.

It feels bad when credit for your hard work and original ideas is consistently taken by someone else.

When you’re not appreciated for the work you do, it can make you question your abilities and make going to work a drag. You deserve to feel good about your contribution at work.

There is a better opportunity and more perks

Sometimes, a better opportunity crops up and it’s hard to get a chance like that again. Maybe the new role fits your current lifestyle or schedule better too.

A new workplace that’s closer to home can shave down lots of travel expenses and it’s good for your mental health when you have more pocket money.

Lack of career growth

While it’s comfortable to stay in the same company for years due to the familiar environment and the people, you might be feeling bored due to the lack of career growth.

However, do not despair. If you’re keen to improve your situation, it’s time to go on a job hunt and see what opportunities are out there that you can’t get in the current company.

You don’t share the same values anymore

If your values are at odds with the boss or the company, there is a chance that the working relationship will deteriorate due to the frequent butting of heads.

For instance, if you pride yourself in honest work but the company has taken a dishonest route to boost profits, you might feel uncomfortable and unhappy carrying out your tasks as efficiently as before.

If you can’t adapt to the changes, it’s better to protect your values and resign.

The hours aren’t worth it

In short, you’re burned out, miserable and tired. In this era of hustle culture, a lot of businesses have taken working long hours to the extreme.

Despite numerous reports stating working long hours is detrimental to mental and physical health, companies are still profit-based and do not care about their employees because there are always other people to hire.

If you feel the hours aren’t worth it in your career growth anymore, it’s a good sign to leave and rest up.

Your reputation is at risk

Unfortunately, the workplace attracts all kinds of people and the competitive need to outwork and outearn each other has reared everyone’s ugly sides.

You might be able to fend off and cover your back from jealous colleagues or vindictive superiors but it will not last long.

To protect yourself, it’s best to get a fresh start elsewhere before they get to damage your reputation and your hard work.

Changing career paths

It’s common to hear stories of people leaving their cushy jobs to explore a new career path that brought them more joy.

If the idea of trying something new has been playing in your mind, it’s time to do some research to see if it’s a feasible idea. When you’re sure that the career switch will make you happier than the current job, you owe it to yourself to give it a try.

Illness or poor health

Sometimes, personal or family illness can affect your productivity at work or prevent you from working.

While unfortunate, you might have to leave your role to take care of yourself or the family member if the company can’t be supportive.

If this ever happens to you, do check whether you’re eligible for aids and any other insurance coverage.

If you’re lucky, you might be able to find a role that’s less demanding to supplement the lack of income.

Life changes

Things are easier to plan when you’re single or a childless couple. However, some things might need to change when you are building a family.

If you happen to have a young family, it might be difficult if you have to relocate to an area with schools that can be far from work, or if you require flexible hours to pick up your children from school.

It’s good to try talking to your current boss to see if they’re able to adapt with your new schedule. A job with better schedules and an understanding boss may suit your new role as a parent better.

