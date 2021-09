Have you finished binging your favourite shows already? Not to worry, there are more shows and movies coming right up over the next few months. In fact, some of these shows are already showing now. Here’s a list of programmes you can mark in your calendar so you don’t forget. Cooking with Paris

The show features heiress and social media maven extraordinaire Paris Hilton learning how to cook alongside her celebrity friends. Hilton has repeatedly explained that the show isn’t for her to become a professional chef but just for pure fun (as if cooking with a bejewelled spatula isn’t a hint enough). She just wants to “mix it up” and expand her repertoire by trying out new recipes created by her and her friends. Joining her in the kitchen are stars such as Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glasser, Saweetie, Lele Pons and her sister Nicky and mum Kathy Hilton. Cooking with Paris streams now on Netflix, all in time to keep you occupied in this lockdown. Riverdale Season 5

If you’re looking for a little noir fun and some craziness, Riverdale season 5 ris currently airing. The gang is once again trying to save the town of Riverdale by solving its never-ending mysteries. Betty is trying to find her sister Polly who went missing while Jughead tries to make sense of the legend surrounding the Moth Men in town. On the other hand, Toni and Archie try to keep the school running despite little to no funds while preventing Hiram Lodge and his goons from destroying Riverdale. And based on the teaser trailer, it seems like Cheryl’s mum is starting a cult too! Sexy Beasts

This new dating show comes with a ridiculous twist. Everyone has to put on monster disguises throughout the whole date, and then choose a date they’d love to develop a relationship with. The disguises are as ugly as possible in order to test the couple’s chemistry instead of having them be attracted by physical beauty. But aside from the ridiculous premise, maybe you can even find some dating spot ideas from this show. Sexy Beasts can be viewed on Netflix now. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

We can’t travel, but we sure can dream of better days! In each episode, the hosts of the show – Jo Franco, Megan Batoon and Luis Ortiz – will pick amazing vacation rentals to showcase. Luis will pick the Luxury spots, while Megan chooses the Budget locations, and the Unique rentals are decided by Jo. Viewers get to see the world and the other cultures through the eyes of the hosts, while experiencing the various rental properties for every budget and travel style. The series is now showing on Netflix. Gossip Girl

The new Gossip Girl features a brand new clique lounging on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum. Unfortunately for the newbies of Constance Billard, the gossipy website has now upgraded to an Instagram account, so the news spreads way faster than before. The target of Gossip Girl is none other than social influencer Julien Calloway and her fashionable friends Obie Bergmann, Max Wolfe, Audrey Hope, Luna La, Aki Menzies and Monet de Haan. A newcomer, Zoya Lott, soon joins their fray and shakes up the status quo Julien has painstakingly built for herself in Constance Billard. Gossip Girl is now showing in HBO Max. Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is a cinematic concert experience featuring Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping artist Billie Eilish, and is named after her band-new album Happier Than Ever. Eilish will be performing every song in the album’s sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. Catch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. Kate

Kate is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. When she blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she finds that she has been poisoned. The brutally slow execution gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body deteriorates, she has to form an unlikely alliance with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. This action-thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson premieres on Netflix today. On The Job

On The Job is a six-part hour-long crime thriller from the Philippines. Inspired by true events, the series is centred around crime syndicates that temporarily release contracted prison inmates to carry out political assassinations for those in power. The show follows Tatang (Joel Torre), Daniel (Gerald Anderson) and Roman (Dennis Trillo) who are regularly released temporarily from prison to take on these jobs for powerful yet mysterious clients. On The Job premieres exclusively on HBO Go on Sept 12. Cowboy Bebop

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is a live-action adaptation of the legendary anime of the same name. In this action-packed space Western, three bounty hunters, also known as cowboys, form a scrappy, snarky crew to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals for the right price. John Cho stars as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir plays Jet Black and Daniella Pineda plays Faye Valentine. Cowboy Bebop premieres on Netflix on Nov 19. Who’s By Your Side