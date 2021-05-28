Augment your reality

This article was first published in theSun Buzz edition HERE

SNAPCHAT recently announced a host of new features at the Snap Summit 2021. One new feature will allow Snapchatters to shop and try on clothes and accessories virtually, while standalone app Story Studio lets them edit high-quality videos on the fly, along with an inclusive camera to capture darker skin tones accurately. Find out more about the new features HERE

One of the more exciting features is Connected Lenses. Connected Lenses allow Snapchatters to build or carry out an activity together, no matter where they are.

BUZZ had the opportunity to speak to Qi Pan, the director of Computer Vision Engineering at Snap, about some of the upcoming features.

Can you tell me more about Connected Lenses?

“Most of the Augmented Reality (AR) experiences that exist on Snapchat allow you to experience AR on your own, and the social aspect comes when you share the video with your friends.

“With Connected Lenses, we want to go into the next generation and for the first time, you can actually experience the AR experience together with your friends and family. It’s a shared experience and a real-time interaction between multiple users.

“We have two versions of this. One is the remote Connected Lenses, where you’re in a different place from your friends and family, and you can do something together, like build a Lego set [while] sitting on the table or the living room floor.

“The second version is where users use Connected Lenses in the same room and build the Lego on the same table together.”