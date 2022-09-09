Furry hot-spots

Three local cafes that every pet owner must visit!

THERE is an abundance of joy that comes with having a pet around. No matter the size of your furry friend, they undeniably enrich your life in so many ways. Yet, there are also certain difficulties that come with being a pet owner. It can sometimes, for instance, be a little tough to socialise with your furry friend by your side. This is especially true if you are looking to bring them to places like restaurants and shopping malls, which most times do not have the capacity to accommodate them. But fret not, because not all hope is lost. Thanks to some generous animal lovers, numerous pet cafes have emerged over the years. These cafes are created solely to allow you to enjoy a delicious meal or a refreshing beverage in the company of your four-legged companion. So, read on to discover some of the adorable pet eateries around town!

1. Purradise Cat Cafe Just like how its name sounds, Purradise Cat Cafe is a paradise for every feline lover out there. Here, customers can expect to be greeted by some of the cutest and friendliest cats. But what makes this TTDI cafe extra special is its mission. The owners founded the cafe to support and improve the welfare of cats. Specifically, street cats who are rescued by the store owners. The rescued cats are fostered and socialised in the loving environment of the cafe.

And certain cats are even up for adoption. However, those interested are required to undergo an interview session with the cafe owners. Once approved, the customer can bring their new family member home! Aside from its wholesome cause, the TTDI eatery is also known for its RAWR cat food. Made from 100% natural high-quality protein from the fresh chicken leg, with bone, liver & heart, RAWR is a balanced, clean and nutritious meal that aims to boost your cat’s health. Address: 24A (First Floor) Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 2, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur Operating hours: 2 pm- 9 pm (weekdays), 2 pm- 10 pm (Sat), 11 am- 7 pm (Sun)

2. CuBs & CuPs But if you are looking to bring your own dog out, then CuBs & CuPs is the place for you! Located at Desa Sri Hartamas, this cafe which is run by Korean owners, allows your dog to roam freely while you enjoy some choice dishes.

In fact, your dog can even befriend the store’s very own resident dogs – Cola the Siberian Husky, Mocha the Alaskan Malamute, Nacho the Pomeranian, and Mochi the Japanese Spitz! As for its servings, CuBs & CuPs are adored for their delicious and well-proportioned human western and Korean delicacies. Our personal favourites are the smoothie bowls and the waffles. Address: 22, Jalan 30/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur Operating hours: 11.30 am -9.30 pm (weekdays except Tuesday) and 9.30 am -10. 30 pm

3. Clawset Pet Cafe Similarly to both aforementioned diners, Clawset Pet Cafe is another spot perfect for animal lovers. Not only is it welcoming to cats, but guests are also encouraged to bring along their dogs with them for a play date. While owners take their time to enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea, their little furkids can spend time getting to know other pets.