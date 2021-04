This article is first published in theSun Buzz HERE

The thought of having a dog and a cat as part of a happy family is a picture-perfect dream but there are very real challenges involved.

Just like human beings, our furkids need time to adjust to new additions into their living area so it is understandable if they do not get along at first but it’s not impossible. They just require a little help from their ‘hoomans’ to do so.

Here’s how pet owners can help their pets to get along and become the dream team:

Obedience training

Usually, the problem between cats and dogs is caused by dogs simply because they are bigger than cats and have a higher prey instinct. If you’re planning to bring home a cat or a kitten, it’s best to train your dog first.

Going for obedience training helps the dog learn acceptable behaviours and develop a trust bond with you. A calm dog will also help a new pet transition into their forever home easier.

Let pets follow their noses first

Pets rely on their scents to assess their surroundings and to note danger. Before a face-to-face introduction, let your pets sniff the other animal’s scent on the beddings and toys first.

This way, their curiosity can be satisfied and a potential turf war can be avoided during the meet. Pet owners can help their pets get used to each other’s scents quickly by swapping the bedding or rubbing a towel on the cat and placing it beside the dog, and vice versa.

Create a safe spot for each animal

Meeting new people for the first time can be daunting and the same goes for pets. Pets are also territorial. To prevent fights, create a safe spot for each animal so they can occupy that space to decompress and spend time alone.

For example, a cat prefers to observe from a vantage point so putting a mat on a bookshelf or setting up a tall cat tree will be helpful. While your cat can happily observe from above, your dog can safely roam and rest below.

Desensitization

It’ll take time for your pets to be friendly with one another. A helpful trick to help pets get along is to gradually introduce a dog to a cat.

Dogs can get too excited when they meet a cat but this overreaction can cause the cat to feel uneasy or threatened. In the early stages, allow both pets to observe and sniff each other safely through the baby gate.

If the dog seems too fixated on the cat, divert its attention away using toys or cues. Soon, the dog will lose its interest in the cat. It’s also helpful to keep their food and toys separate for the time being.

Match personalities and temperaments