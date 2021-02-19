This article first appeared in theSun Buzz edition HERE The Covid-19 pandemic certainly has derailed all of our travel plans last year and the coming year. While we may not be certain when it’s safe to travel again, we can set up a travel fund to be used in the future. With the Chinese New Year celebrations coming up, some of the ang pau money can be channelled into your travel fund. Here are a few things to think about while setting up your travel fund: Decide how much to contribute

If you’re setting up a travel fund with your loved one, it’s important to set a goal and decide how much each person can contribute. It’s important to take stock of other financial responsibilities and daily expenditures too. Contribution to the joint travel fund can be in equal amount for each person or the person who earns more contributes more. Decide what works for everyone. Have a dedicated savings account To make saving money easier, you should create dedicated savings accounts for this purpose. You may also want to forego getting an ATM card for this account which will make it harder to access your savings should the temptation strike. Saving money takes discipline and dedication. As such, an app which can help automate your savings is definitely helpful! Pick out a few dream travel destinations It’s helpful to pick out a few travel destinations and research each place so you know approximately how much money you need to holiday comfortable. Some exotic and far-flung places can cost a bomb or it can be dirt cheap. Also, take note of whether there are free-entry attractions at your dream travel destinations. It will help cut down a lot of spending! Make lifestyle changes