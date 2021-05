This article was first published in theSun Buzz Wesak Day edition HERE The festival marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha is celebrated differently around the world. On Wesak Day, which falls on May 26 this year, Buddhists all over the world commemorate events of significance to Buddhists of all traditions: the birth, enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha. As Buddhism spread from India it was assimilated into many foreign cultures, and consequently Wesak is celebrated in many different ways all over the world. Here is just a glimpse into how Buddhists everywhere mark this spiritual occasion. Bhutan

Buddhist devotees gather at Tashichho Dzong on the day of Duechen Nga Zom

In Bhutan, Lord Buddha’s Parinirvana or Duechen Nga Zom falls on the 15th day of the fourth month of the Bhutanese calendar (Saga Dawa) which is usually around May or June. The whole month of Saga Dawa is considered auspicious and the import and sale of meat is banned in this holiest month. On the day of Duechen Nga Zom, devotees across the Kingdom offer prayers and butter lamps in temples and monasteries. The devotes also turn the prayer wheels and make offerings to gain spiritual merits, which is said to double on this special day. In the nation’s capital, Thimpu, devotees will gather at Tashichho Dzong, a Buddhist monastery and fortress which is also the seat of government, the throne room and the offices of the king. Nepal Wesak Day is a public holiday in Nepal and is known as Buddha Jayanti. Devotees will flock to Lumbini – the birthplace of Buddha – and attend religious processions around the Kathmandu Valley while reciting Buddhist scriptures. Many people will also don pure white clothes and abstain from eating meat. At the temples, prayers, sermons and talks on Buddhism are held to spread the teachings of Buddha. People are also encouraged to do good deeds such as donating food, giving financial aid to charities and donating blood. South Korea

South Korean Devotees celebrating Buddha’s birthday in Seoul

Buddha’s birthday (seokga tansinil) in South Korea falls on the 8th day of the 4th month in the Korean lunar calendar. The highlight of the event is the Lotus Lantern Festival. The festival has roots reaching back over 1,200 years. Major cities such as Seoul will host grand parades featuring Buddha replicas and other cultural icons such as dragons. Participants also carry lotus-shaped lights to symbolise purity and wisdom. The rest of the celebrations include traditional performances and folk games. Thailand Buddhism is integral in Thai society. In fact, young men are encouraged to be ordained as monks for a period of time as a rite of passage. It’s no surprise that Wesak Day (Visakha Puja) is a major celebration in Thailand. Devotees will flock to temples and make offerings to gain merits. At the temples, monks will give religious sermons and people give offerings such as food, flowers and candles to symbolise the finite nature of material things. The people also observe the five precepts which include refraining from consuming intoxicating substances. As such, bars and clubs are closed to avoid serving alcohol. Indonesia

Buddhist monks prepare at the Mendut temple during celebrations for Vesak

Indonesia is home to the world’s largest Buddhist temple and one of the religion’s holiest sites, the Borobudur Temple. Situated right in Central Java, thousands of monks will perform a unique ritual known as the Pindapata on Waisak Day. The monks will circle the temple while praying to receive charity and blessings for the people in Indonesia. There is usually a large procession between ancient Buddhist temples, starting from the Mendut Temple in Java to Borobudur. Devotees also release sky lanterns as a symbol of light and enlightenment. It’s a wondrous sight to behold at night with the full moon shining bright. China On Buddha’s Birthday (fódàn), devotees observe Bathing of the Buddha by pouring scented water over a statue of the infant Buddha. The act of bathing Buddha symbolises the cleansing of minds from negative influences and starting anew. Devotees also recite sutras and light the incense at the temple. Caged birds are released to gain good karma. Japan Wesak Day in Japan revolves around flowers especially the lotus flower. According to legends, lotus flowers sprang from where the infant Buddha walked. During the Bathing of the Buddha, devotees will sprinkle the Buddha with ama-cha, a type of sweet tea mixed with a variety of hydrangea leaves. They will also leave a garland of lotuses around the Buddha’s neck. The main event is the Kanbutsu-e or Hana-matsuri (Flower Festival) which is usually held in April to coincide with the blooming of the cherry blossom. Sri Lanka Vesak is a public holiday in Sri Lanka. On this day, all liquor shops and slaughterhouses are closed to make sure no death takes place during the celebrations. Locals decorate their houses and the streets are filled with candles and lanterns. Decorative gateways depicting different parts of Buddha’s story known as pandols are also erected on the streets to symbolize enlightenment. There will also be Dansalas which is a free buffet for monks and the underprivileged. Cambodia

Cambodian Buddhist monks carry an urn, which allegedly contains the remains of one of Buddha’s bones

Buddha’s Birthday is known as Visak Bochea in Cambodia. It’s considered a public holiday and visitors will see Buddhist flags raised above temples and paraded in the streets by monks. The monks also carry lotus flowers, candles and incense. People usually offer the monks alms too. Myanmar

The Kason celebration involves bathing the sacred Banyan tree in water Myannmar

On Wesak Day, Buddhists in Myanmar carry earthen pots of water to water the sacred Maha-Bodhi tree (a holy Banyan tree), under which the former Prince Siddhartta attained enlightenment and became Buddha. Wesak Day also falls on the month of Kason which is the middle of the hot season.

Buddhist devotees pour water on the Maha-Bodhi Tree at the Shwedagon Pagoda during Buddha’s birthday in Yangon, Myanmar.