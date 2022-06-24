Croatia reports first case of monkeypox infection

ZAGREB: The Zagreb-based Hospital for Infectious Diseases Dr Fran Mihaljevic on Thursday evening reported Croatia's first case of monkeypox infection in a man who has recently returned from his trip to Italy and Spain

The man was not hospitalised and self-isolating at home, reported Croatian news agency (HINA), quoting the national broadcaster HRT.

The infectious disease has recently spread outside Africa to a number of non-native countries. An estimated 2,500 cases have so far been detected in 35 countries outside Africa.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. It is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.-Bernama