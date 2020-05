ALOR STAR: A fisherman is feared missing at sea after his boat was found unmanned at the Kuala Kedah estuary, near here yesterday.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said the fisherman, Nordin Saad, 52, was reported to have gone out to sea alone at 7 am to fish in the area.

“Upon receiving a report from the Kuala Kedah Marine Department at 5 pm yesterday, the Langkawi Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (MRSC) immediately launched a search and rescue operation (SAR).

“Maritime Malaysia deployed a boat to the area and the fisherman’s unmanned boat was spotted, ” he said in a statement here,

He said the boat was taken to the jetty nearby and handed over to the man’s relatives.

“SAR operations resumed this morning involving personnel and assets of the Royal Malaysian Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, the Fisheries Department and several local fishing boats,” he said.

Mahmad Faizal also asked people with any complaints and emergencies at sea to call the 24 hours MERS 999 or the Maritime Operations Centre in Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone at 04-7310579 online. -Bernama