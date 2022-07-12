FWD Takaful introduces two Takaful plans for EPF members

KUALA LUMPUR: FWD Takaful Bhd (FWD Takaful) has launched the eTerm Takaful Plan and FWD eCritical Illness Plan for eligible Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members.

FWD Takaful chief executive officer Salim Majid Zain said FWD Takaful is committed to expanding social well-being for all Malaysians, including EPF members, and is grateful to EPF for giving the opportunity to empower EPF members by making takaful coverage accessible, affordable and convenient.

“The application process for FWD eTerm Takaful Plan and FWD eCritical Illness Plan is simple with no medical examination needed.

“This initiative presents another key milestone in our vision of changing the way people feel about Takaful,” he said in a statement today.

FWD eTerm Takaful Plan provides coverage of up to RM200,000 for death and total and permanent disability (TPD).

With the plan, EPF members are entitled to a double coverage benefit for death or TPD due to accidental causes for up to RM400,000.

“To ease the financial burden of customers’ next of kin, the plan provides an immediate funeral expense benefit of RM3,000, as well as an option to donate part of the covered amount to a selected charitable body,” it said.

Meanwhile, the FWD eCritical Illness Plan is an affordable 2-in-1 plan which covers up to RM100,000 for both death and critical illness.

Through the FWD eCritical Illness Plan, the critical illnesses covered are cancer, heart attack, and stroke with comprehensive coverage from early to advanced stages.

EPF members can now withdraw from their Account 2 and participate in the said plans through the i-Lindung platform within the EPF i-Akaun (Member) portal at kwsp.gov.my.

For more information, visit fwd.com.my/direct/epf, call 1300 131 005 or email support.my@fwd.com. -Bernama