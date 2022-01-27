Gagasan Nadi Cergas commences 30-year chilled water supply for Datum Jelatek Mall

PETALING JAYA: Construction group Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd has commenced a 30-year supply agreement to provide chilled water from the District Cooling System (DCS) to Datum Jelatek mall in Gombak, Selangor.

Naditech Energy Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the group, has achieved its commercial operation date on Jan 3, 2022 to generate and supply 2,100 RT of chilled water to the mall, encompassing a total lettable area of 317,011.5 square feet. The mall is expected to officially commence in the first half of 2022.

The centralise DCS uses Thermal Energy Storage technology to store and distribute chilled water to buildings or facilities through a network of insulated pipes to achieve efficient air conditioning.

This technological approach is more efficient and generates significant savings in capital expenditures, energy and operating costs compared to the conventional system of using de-centralised chiller system.

Group managing director Wan Azman Wan Kamal said it is building its track record in the provision of cost-efficient energy, riding on the success of operating a DCS in a tertiary education campus for the past 14 years.

“With the experience garnered previously, we believe we can replicate our successes for the 30-year chilled water supply agreement with Datum Jelatek mall, and subsequently support the mall operation with efficient, affordable utility services.

“Moving forward, we will continue to leverage on our value proposition in this area, and seek for other similar opportunities to further bolster our revenue base.”

The mall is part of the RM1.2 billion gross development value Datum Jelatek Development, which is an integrated commercial development comprising the retail mall, 712 units of service apartments, car parking bays, pedestrian bridge and other facilities.