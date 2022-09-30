GM Klang remains as top choice for traders, wholesalers

KLANG: GM Klang Wholesale City continues to be the top choice among local entrepreneurs and wholesalers, being an integrated wholesale centre that is able to boost their business growth despite the challenging economic environment.

Oh Siew Wen, co-owner of ToyMate, a toyshop for children and infants, said the company has been operating in GM Klang for the past eight years and currently operates three stores at the wholesale centre.

“We have just opened a third store, right in time for the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery, which can be seen as the number of visitors to GM Klang has also increased,” she told Bernama.

She said during the pandemic, ToyMate had focused on online sales to ensure its business continuity, and once the store resumed its operations, the customers had returned to shop for games for their children.

Meanwhile, Ayden Gold Klang director, Nur Alya Amni Nazaruddin said although the jewellery shop had only been operating at GM Klang for eight months, sales have been encouraging, partly due to GM Klang’s promotional efforts through various platforms.

“This is our second gold store and we chose to open in GM Klang because of its strategic location,“ she said.

She added that during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Ayden Gold made a lot of sales online through live broadcasts on Facebook, and the company decided to open another branch because it understood that its customers preferred to try on the accessories themselves.

GM Klang currently has more than 1,000 tenants, and it also has a special exhibition area which is managed by GM International Exhibition (M) Sdn Bhd.

Located on level five, Block B, the exhibition area provides the space for manufacturers from various countries to display their products and engage directly with local traders.

Marketing director, T.C Oh said the exhibition space will enable local traders to get their supplies directly from the manufacturers, thus reducing the risk of being cheated by parties trying to take advantage of local entrepreneurs looking for products from a certain country.

“Here, traders who are registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia can come to the exhibition area to view the products exhibited by the manufacturing companies and place their orders, and we will help them to manage it,” he added. — Bernama