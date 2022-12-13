Great Eastern Takaful named Malaysia’s Best Takaful Operator for 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Great Eastern Takaful Bhd, which celebrated its 12th anniversary on Dec 10, has continued to strengthen its position in the takaful industry by being named Malaysia’s Best Takaful Operator 2022 by Global Business Outlook magazine.

Chief executive officer Shahrul Azlan Shahriman said this achievement demonstrated the dedication and continuous efforts of over 9,000 takaful consultants and employees who prioritise the diversified customers’ needs within the dynamic and competitive socio-economic landscape.

“Along with our brand promise of Reach For Great, we are committed to supporting our customers in all life stages,” he said in a statement on Dec 13.

Great Eastern Takaful said it aims to reduce the health and protection gap among Malaysians in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s aspiration.

Citing data from the Malaysian Takaful Association, the company said the family takaful penetration rate is at 18.6% in 2021 compared to 16.9% in the preceding year.

“This considerable increment partly resulted from the digital transformation as well as various competitive product offerings, besides increasing community awareness on the importance of takaful,” it said.

Shahrul said that this year, Great Eastern Takaful has efficaciously stepped forward and embarked on a journey with the Value-Based Totally Intermediation Takaful (VBIT) initiative towards generating modern products, services, and sustainable business operations.

“VBIT does not solely focused on business activities, but also emphasises social responsibility and community empowerment, especially the B40 (bottom 40% household income) segment as well as helping to protect the environment for a better quality of life,“ he added.

Furthermore, the firm has marked a new milestone as the first family takaful operator to own a 2-in-1 recycling and upcycling machine and launched a sustainability room to carry out recycling activities at workplace in order to protect the environment and reduce plastic pollution.

“This initiative was well-received and Great Eastern Takaful has actively been organising various recycling awareness programmes to the public including students,” it said.

Community empowerment activities are continuously being carried out through MySalam, for which Great Eastern Takaful was appointed the overall manager, and have successfully protected over one million Malaysians.

According to the company, various promotional efforts as well as roadshows throughout Malaysia have been carried out as part of its effort to increase public awareness on the benefits of the scheme.

This 12th anniversary also celebrates the achievement of Great Eastern Takaful in setting a new record in the Malaysia’s Book of Records when it made the longest electric train service rental with the involvement of over 700 takaful consultants. - Bernama