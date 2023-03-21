Houses, vehicles damaged by falling trees due to heavy rain, thunderstorms in S’gor

KUALA LUMPUR: Several houses and vehicles in Damansara Damai, Jalan Ipoh and Sungai Buloh were damaged by falling trees due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the affected areas last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Morni Mamat said 15 fallen trees were reported in Taman Desariang, Damansara Damai, affecting seven houses.

“Six vehicles that were parked on the roadside were damaged by fallen trees and work to clear the fallen trees and branches is being carried out, There are no casualties reported,“ he said when contacted today.

According to Morni, the department was alerted of the incident at 4.19 am today and 28 members from the Sungai Buloh, Kota Anggerik, Damansara and Rawang fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene.

Prior to that, he said the department received a call at 10.15 pm yesterday about a fallen tree on Jalan Ipoh heading to Selayang.

The department also responded to a call received at 12.52 am today about a tree falling on a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Attos at PJU 10/9, Rampai Idaman, Prima Damansara in Sungai Buloh. -Bernama