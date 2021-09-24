Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley now open to light vehicles

IPOH: The Public Works Department (JKR) has opened a diversion road at the site of the road collapse incident on the stretch along Federal Route FT185, at Section 43.95, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley (Cameron Highlands) from 8am today.

However, according to the department, the route is only opened to light vehicles that do not exceed five tonnes.

“The 450-metre road stretch is not passable to heavy vehicles. Heavy vehicles are advised to use the alternative route at FT96 Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands until further notice,” it said in a statement.

Road users were reminded to always be cautious and to follow the guidelines when passing through the road to avoid any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, JKR is actively implementing landslide control and repair works in the hilly landslide area to ensure the safety and comfort of road users.

On Sept 18, a road collapse incident occurred at about 5.45pm near the Simpang Pulai R &R area. Cracks measuring 30-metre long were detected following continuous rain and this had resulted in weak and unstable soil structures. -Bernama