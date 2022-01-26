Cops to root out drug dealers, users

KUALA LUMPUR: Drug dealers, pushers and addicts have been warned that their days are numbered with Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay helming the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

Ayob Khan, former terrorist buster, and NCID are on an all-out crusade against drug-related crimes. Last week, NCID launched an operation codenamed Ops Tapis Khas to identify drug havens and to go after addicts and pushers nationwide.

Anti-narcotics police raided 367 drug addict “ports”, or hideouts, across the country between Friday and Sunday, Ayob Khan said at a press conference in Bukit Aman yesterday.

He said 5,200 individuals comprising 4,987 men and 213 women, aged between 13 and 60, were held for various drug- related offences.

Ayob Khan said among those nabbed were 129 foreigners, 942 drug pushers and 201 individuals wanted by police.

Also arrested were two 13-year-olds, while another 74 were aged between 14 and 18. Those aged between 41 and 60 were among the most arrested, comprising 1,427.

He said police seized over 212kg and almost 1,200 litres of drugs such as heroin, syabu, ketum water and codeine, worth RM3.58 million. Police also seized cash, jewellery, 34 cars, 69 motorcycles and a lorry, totalling RM2.39 million.

Ayob Khan said they also seized a .38 revolver, two homemade rifles and seven bullets.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of arrests. Also held were 204 suspects, who are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act, which carries the death sentence.

“In line with the anti-drugs initiative, and to ensure there is greater impact and effect on the drug menace in the country, this operation will be carried out every month nationwide.

“The objective of this operation is to trace and detain drug pushers and dealers, take action on hardcore drug users and apprehend suspects wanted for drug-related offences.”

He said 2,696 police officers and personnel were involved in last week’s operation.

Ayob Khan urged the public to channel information on drug dealing activities to NCID at its hotline: 012-2087 222.