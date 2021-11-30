State govt urged to give equal allocations to all Penang lawmakers

GEORGE TOWN: Penang opposition state assemblymen have urged the state government to avoid petty politics amid the Covid-19 pandemic and requested equal allocations to all lawmakers irrespective of their parties.

Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (BERSATU-Bertam) said the equal allocation was necessary to tackle the difficulties faced by the people due to the pandemic.

He said all seven opposition assemblymen in the state hoped that Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow(pix) could give the same amount of allocation provided to other state assemblymen from the special assistance fund.

“We need to cherish the people’s lives and avoid petty politics during the pandemic. We believe the state government cares about the people regardless of constituencies,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2022 and the 2022 Development Budget Proposal at the 14th Penang State Legislative Assembly today.

He said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had announced that all opposition state assemblymen would be given equal allocation to what government state assemblymen received.

On Friday, the Penang state government tabled Budget 2022 which projected a higher deficit of RM449.80 million compared to RM403.80 million estimated for 2021.-Bernama